Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Join the Firefight in California

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Today's story: Guard and Reserve Airmen join the firefighting efforts against the California wildfires.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949765
    VIRIN: 250116-F-XD815-5287
    Filename: DOD_110771877
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Join the Firefight in California, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Air Reserve Command
    LAWildfires25
    Air National Guard. C-130. U.S. Forest Service. MAFFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download