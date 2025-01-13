Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Christmas Medley

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Bean, 628th Air Base Wing chaplain, Staff Sgt. Dayton Christian, 628th ABW religious affairs airman, and Senior Airman Simone Laverte, 628th Force Support Squadron, food service journeyman, deliver a holiday greeting Team Charleston at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 17, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949763
    VIRIN: 241217-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771768
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Christmas Medley, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday

    Christmas

    TAGS

    Joint Base Charleston

