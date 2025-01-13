Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Past, Leading the Future - 100th Anniversary of the 154th Observation Squadron

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    (Without Closed Captions) The Arkansas National Guard and 189th Airlift Wing celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 154th Observation Squadron in 2025. The 189 AW is a direct descendant of the Arkansas National Guard's 154th Observation Squadron, which was formed Oct. 24, 1925, at Little Rock Municipal Airport in Little Rock, Ark.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949761
    VIRIN: 250107-Z-IL406-1540
    Filename: DOD_110771747
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Honoring the Past, Leading the Future - 100th Anniversary of the 154th Observation Squadron, by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Arkansas
    Centennial
    Arkansas National Gaurd
    C-130 "Hercules"
    C-130J "Super" Hercules

