Honoring the Past, Leading the Future - 100th Anniversary of the 154th Observation Squadron

(With Closed Captions) The Arkansas National Guard and 189th Airlift Wing celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 154th Observation Squadron in 2025. The 189 AW is a direct descendant of the Arkansas National Guard's 154th Observation Squadron, which was formed Oct. 24, 1925, at Little Rock Municipal Airport in Little Rock, Ark.