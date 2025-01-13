Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 20, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949759
|VIRIN:
|250108-M-vw800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110771740
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, India Company Table One, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.