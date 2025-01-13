Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy's Continuum of Service

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore speak to Sailors on the Navy's continuum of service, an opportunity for Sailors who are leaving active duty to continue their service in the Navy Reserve. Continued service in the Reserve Force is an opportunity to maintain many of the benefits they earned while contributing to their personal and professional growth and development. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of CNO Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 13:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy's Continuum of Service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve
    continuum of service

