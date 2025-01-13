video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore speak to Sailors on the Navy's continuum of service, an opportunity for Sailors who are leaving active duty to continue their service in the Navy Reserve. Continued service in the Reserve Force is an opportunity to maintain many of the benefits they earned while contributing to their personal and professional growth and development. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of CNO Public Affairs)