Ms. Seileen Mullen Departs the MHS

After nearly 30 years of service to the Military Health System, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Ms. Seileen Mullen will depart the MHS Jan. 17, 2025.
In her last interview in this role, Mullen said that her time in the MHS “has been a terrific journey. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve our service members and their families.”
She highlighted significant MHS achievements made, lessons learned in leadership and encouraged civilians and younger people studying medicine to join the MHS for their profession.
Read the full story at www.health.mil/News/Dvids-Articles/2025/01/15/news489130
