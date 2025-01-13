Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ms. Seileen Mullen Departs the MHS

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    After nearly 30 years of service to the Military Health System, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Ms. Seileen Mullen will depart the MHS Jan. 17, 2025.
    In her last interview in this role, Mullen said that her time in the MHS “has been a terrific journey. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve our service members and their families.”
    She highlighted significant MHS achievements made, lessons learned in leadership and encouraged civilians and younger people studying medicine to join the MHS for their profession.
    Read the full story at www.health.mil/News/Dvids-Articles/2025/01/15/news489130

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:56
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: US

    Military Health
    MHS
    Health Affairs
    Seileen Mullen
    Ms Mullen

