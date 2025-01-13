Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Irregular Warfare: U.S. Army’s IW Doctrine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    Currently, the U.S. Army’s Irregular Warfare (IW) doctrine is being reviewed and updated by the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate at Fort Leavenworth, KS. This film is part of that ongoing discussion and highlights some of the most basic and important parts of current IW doctrine that should remain in place, while suggesting some needed changes as well.

    The character and form of war are constantly changing, yet its fundamental nature remains the same. Though Great Power Competition is now our primary national security challenge – a departure from conducting almost two decades of continuous irregular war against violent extremist organizations worldwide – the requirement for mastery of irregular warfare persists. Far from abandoning these critical competencies, we will sharpen these capabilities for application against peer competitor, nation-state adversaries. – 2020 Irregular Warfare Annex to the National Defense Strategy

    IW Reality: Conventional forces have, and always will have, a role in IW across a variety of missions, and a range of military activities

    IW Myth: Irregular Warfare (IW) is Counterterrorism (CT), CT is Special Operations Forces (SOF), therefore IW is SOF.

    00:17: Introduction
    01:44: Definitions of Irregular & Regular Warfare
    07:26: Strategic Competition
    10:12: Application of Irregular Warfare
    13:51: Irregular Warfare and People
    18:25: Needed Training & Changes
    21:42: Conclusion
    24:44: Credits

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949738
    VIRIN: 241101-O-QT950-2383
    Filename: DOD_110771522
    Length: 00:25:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Irregular Warfare: U.S. Army’s IW Doctrine, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download