In 1949, twelve nations from Europe and North America formed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. Organized against the backdrop of war-ravaged Europe, the purpose of NATO was to deter and defend Europe and the North Atlantic from Soviet aggression. Even after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, NATO remained a significant international, defensive alliance. From deterrence against the Warsaw Pact and USSR to current defense against Russian threats, NATO continues to uphold its original mission. Watch NATO: An Enduring Alliance to learn more about the alliance and its place in international affairs. This film features interviews with Admiral Robert Bauer, Royal Netherlands Navy, 33rd Chair of the Military Committee of NATO and General Philip M. Breedlove, United States Air Force (Ret), 17th Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations. The interviews were conducted at the University of Kansas and the Dole Institute of Politics in 2024.
Timestamps
00:12 Introduction
00:40 History of NATO
01:55 Definition of deterrence and defense
03:35 Role of NATO in Afghanistan
04:55 Transformation of NATO to counter Russian threats
05:42 NATO deterrence and defense strategy
06:45 Finland and Sweden join NATO
07:36 Article 5 and Ukraine’s future in NATO
08:29 Article 3 and member investment in NATO
10:37 The Russian invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s role
14:34 The Value of NATO for the United States and the World
