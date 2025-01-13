Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO An Enduring Alliance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    In 1949, twelve nations from Europe and North America formed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO. Organized against the backdrop of war-ravaged Europe, the purpose of NATO was to deter and defend Europe and the North Atlantic from Soviet aggression. Even after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, NATO remained a significant international, defensive alliance. From deterrence against the Warsaw Pact and USSR to current defense against Russian threats, NATO continues to uphold its original mission. Watch NATO: An Enduring Alliance to learn more about the alliance and its place in international affairs. This film features interviews with Admiral Robert Bauer, Royal Netherlands Navy, 33rd Chair of the Military Committee of NATO and General Philip M. Breedlove, United States Air Force (Ret), 17th Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations. The interviews were conducted at the University of Kansas and the Dole Institute of Politics in 2024.

    Timestamps
    00:12 Introduction
    00:40 History of NATO
    01:55 Definition of deterrence and defense
    03:35 Role of NATO in Afghanistan
    04:55 Transformation of NATO to counter Russian threats
    05:42 NATO deterrence and defense strategy
    06:45 Finland and Sweden join NATO
    07:36 Article 5 and Ukraine’s future in NATO
    08:29 Article 3 and member investment in NATO
    10:37 The Russian invasion of Ukraine and NATO’s role
    14:34 The Value of NATO for the United States and the World

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949737
    VIRIN: 250113-O-QT950-1610
    Filename: DOD_110771521
    Length: 00:17:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO An Enduring Alliance, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download