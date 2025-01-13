Huế: Battle for the Heart of Vietnam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Battle of Hue is known for urban combat, destruction, and anguish. The city of Hue mattered to all the combatant forces. The city and its people paid the price. Interviews with noted subject matter experts Drs. Pierre Asselin, Gregory Daddis, James Willbanks, and Cpt. Wyatt Harper are augmented with archival audio and film, and detailed maps. This documentary places the Battle of Hue within the context of Hanoi’s 1968 Tet Offensive. How North Vietnam, South Vietnam, and the United States perceived the Vietnam War in 1967 and 1968 are central to this documentary. Covered are the key moments of the battle—including the People’s Armed Forces of Vietnam (PAVN) and People’s Liberation Armed Forces (PLAF) planning and assault on Hue. The responses of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), Vietnam Marine Corps (VNMC), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), and the U.S. Army (USA) are addressed to offer insight into an informative example of urban warfare.



0:02:39 – Why the Tet Offensive

0:10:53 – Why Hue

0:15:53 – Military Decision Making Process | Doctrine

0:26:51 – Warfighting Function | Doctrine

0:27:59 – Paralysis by analysis | Doctrine

0:33:15 – Courses of action | Doctrine

0:38:22 – Weather and operations | Doctrine

0:40:52 – Hue Massacre

0:41:18 – My Lai

0:46:05 – Hue and Modern Warfare