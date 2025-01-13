Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Soldier and the Constitution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    The principle of civilian control of the armed forces and the military's norm of nonpartisanship are bedrock features of democratic governance. While military service members are encouraged to exercise their basic rights as citizens, such as voting, those on active duty face a number of restrictions regarding their political activity. This film helps educate service members on the military's norm of nonpartisanship and why it's critical for the military to avoid the appearance of participating in partisan politics, especially during an election year.

    This film and the accompanying article "Instilling the Nonpartisan Ethic at the Unit Level" are intended to assist Army leaders at all levels in teaching and developing a nonpartisan approach to US politics among their personnel. The article by Dr. Heidi Urben can be found at:
    https://www.armyupress.army.mil/books/browse-books/ibooks-and-epubs/nonpartisan-ethic/

    DOD Directive 1344.10
    https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/134410p.pdf

    Federal Voting Assistance Program
    https://www.fvap.gov/

    Academy Oath Project
    https://www.usafa.edu/cadet-life/clubs/oath-project/

    DoD Social Media Policy Page
    https://www.defense.gov/social-media-policy/

    U.S. Army Social Media Guide
    https://www.army.mil/socialmedia/

    U.S. Air Force Social Media Guide
    https://www.af.mil/Portals/1/documents/2021SAF/07_July/DAF_SM_Guide_Publication_v4.3.pdf

    U.S. Navy Social Media Guide
    https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Social-Media-Directory-Guidance/

    U.S. Marines Social Media Guide
    https://www.marines.mil/Portals/1/Docs/2021USMCSocialMediaHanbook.pdf

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 12:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949735
    VIRIN: 240917-O-QT950-9024
    Filename: DOD_110771519
    Length: 00:14:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Soldier and the Constitution, by Kyle Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Constitution
    politics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download