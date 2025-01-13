This is an animated intro Featuring the Sheppard PA Mascot TAI-35. It was created for a series called FYI with TAI.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 12:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|949732
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-ES997-2769
|Filename:
|DOD_110771512
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FYI with TAI Intro, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.