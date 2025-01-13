Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM Town Hall - January 15, 2024

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    AMCOM Commander, MG Lori Robinson and the AMCOM DCG, Mr. Don Nitti update the AMCOM workforce. January 15, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949727
    VIRIN: 250115-O-CT301-3963
    Filename: DOD_110771459
    Length: 01:25:53
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM Town Hall - January 15, 2024, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMCOM, Town Hall, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

