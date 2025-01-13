138FW Competes for 2025 Kennith W. Disney Award

138th Force Support Squadron services technicians prepare lunch during the unit’s evaluation for the Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney Award, Jan. 11, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The Disney Award recognizes exceptional services flights within the entire ANG. Named after a dedicated food service Airman with over 20 years of service, the award considers factors such as manning, discipline, force readiness, culinary proficiency, and overall excellence.(Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)
01.11.2025
01.16.2025
|Package
|949712
|250111-F-UN332-9077
|DOD_110771378
|00:00:54
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
