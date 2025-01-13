Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138FW Competes for 2025 Kennith W. Disney Award

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Force Support Squadron services technicians prepare lunch during the unit’s evaluation for the Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney Award, Jan. 11, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The Disney Award recognizes exceptional services flights within the entire ANG. Named after a dedicated food service Airman with over 20 years of service, the award considers factors such as manning, discipline, force readiness, culinary proficiency, and overall excellence.(Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949712
    VIRIN: 250111-F-UN332-9077
    Filename: DOD_110771378
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    Kennith W. Disney Award
    Services Flight Air National Guard

