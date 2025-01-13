138FW Competes for 2025 Kennith W. Disney Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



138th Force Support Squadron services technicians prepare lunch during the unit’s evaluation for the Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney Award, Jan. 11, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The Disney Award recognizes exceptional services flights within the entire ANG. Named after a dedicated food service Airman with over 20 years of service, the award considers factors such as manning, discipline, force readiness, culinary proficiency, and overall excellence.(Oklahoma Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. CT Michael)