    10th Mountain Division Soldiers operate new drones during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Henry Wilson, a master trainer for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, explains the capabilities of the Skydio X2D short-range reconnaissance drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. Able to be employed in less than a minute, the Skydio X2D is an American-made Small Unmanned Aircraft System intended for the platoon echelon, rucksack portable and capable of high-resolution video to enable day/night aerial reconnaissance out to three kilometers. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:40
    VIRIN: 250116-A-Gv482-1001
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers operate new drones during Combined Resolve 25-1, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    TransformationInContact

