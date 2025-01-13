10th Mountain Division Soldiers operate new drones during Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Henry Wilson, a master trainer for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineering Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, explains the capabilities of the Skydio X2D short-range reconnaissance drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. Able to be employed in less than a minute, the Skydio X2D is an American-made Small Unmanned Aircraft System intended for the platoon echelon, rucksack portable and capable of high-resolution video to enable day/night aerial reconnaissance out to three kilometers. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)