    10th Mountain Division Soldiers employ next-generation communication systems

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpt. Evan Brunner, assigned to 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Cpl. Kendarius Ward and Pfc. David Butler, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, describe the Army’s newest network systems, known as the Integrated Tactical Network, that achieve fluid communication within field operations during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949703
    VIRIN: 250115-A-VC863-6895
    Filename: DOD_110771338
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    TransformationInContact

