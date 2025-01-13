10th Mountain Division trains on Infantry Squad Vehicles during Combined Resolve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Hound Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conducts driver’s training with the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) is a lightweight, all-terrain vehicle designed to provide infantry squads with a highly mobile and versatile platform for transporting personnel and equipment. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

(U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)