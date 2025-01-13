Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division trains on Infantry Squad Vehicles during Combined Resolve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Hound Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conducts driver’s training with the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) is a lightweight, all-terrain vehicle designed to provide infantry squads with a highly mobile and versatile platform for transporting personnel and equipment. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949698
    VIRIN: 250114-A-NR898-3358
    Filename: DOD_110771310
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division trains on Infantry Squad Vehicles during Combined Resolve, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Infantry

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    ISV
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download