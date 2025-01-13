video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949697" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade. Col.Lazander Tomlinson, brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nathan Buchko, the brigade's senior enlisted leader, outline the vision, priorities and commitment to the Soldiers and mission of the brigade. Our Soldiers are the epitome of readiness, leader development and maintaining the proud traditions of the Field Artillery. The 428th Field Artillery Brigade stands ready to train and prepare Soldiers for the challenges of today and the demands of tomorrow, ensuring we remain a vital part of the Fires community and the Army's mission.



Artillery Starts Here!



=================================================

LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item

=================================================

This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below

on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for

one Single Use for this Registered Project.



Item Title: Epic Inspiring

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/epic-inspiring-J4Z7CGA

Item ID: J4Z7CGA

Author Username: FlorewsMusic

Licensee: Fort Sill Public Affairs

Registered Project Name: 428 WELCOME VIDEO

License Date: January 2nd, 2025

Item License Code: 2FJKQ7Y98C