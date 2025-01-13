Welcome to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade. Col.Lazander Tomlinson, brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nathan Buchko, the brigade's senior enlisted leader, outline the vision, priorities and commitment to the Soldiers and mission of the brigade. Our Soldiers are the epitome of readiness, leader development and maintaining the proud traditions of the Field Artillery. The 428th Field Artillery Brigade stands ready to train and prepare Soldiers for the challenges of today and the demands of tomorrow, ensuring we remain a vital part of the Fires community and the Army's mission.
Artillery Starts Here!
=================================================
LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item
=================================================
This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below
on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for
one Single Use for this Registered Project.
Item Title: Epic Inspiring
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/epic-inspiring-J4Z7CGA
Item ID: J4Z7CGA
Author Username: FlorewsMusic
Licensee: Fort Sill Public Affairs
Registered Project Name: 428 WELCOME VIDEO
License Date: January 2nd, 2025
Item License Code: 2FJKQ7Y98C
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 10:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949697
|VIRIN:
|250116-D-NR812-5290
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110771308
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.