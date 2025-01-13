Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Welcome to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade. Col.Lazander Tomlinson, brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nathan Buchko, the brigade's senior enlisted leader, outline the vision, priorities and commitment to the Soldiers and mission of the brigade. Our Soldiers are the epitome of readiness, leader development and maintaining the proud traditions of the Field Artillery. The 428th Field Artillery Brigade stands ready to train and prepare Soldiers for the challenges of today and the demands of tomorrow, ensuring we remain a vital part of the Fires community and the Army's mission.

    Artillery Starts Here!

    =================================================
    LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item
    =================================================
    This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below
    on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for
    one Single Use for this Registered Project.

    Item Title: Epic Inspiring
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/epic-inspiring-J4Z7CGA
    Item ID: J4Z7CGA
    Author Username: FlorewsMusic
    Licensee: Fort Sill Public Affairs
    Registered Project Name: 428 WELCOME VIDEO
    License Date: January 2nd, 2025
    Item License Code: 2FJKQ7Y98C

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949697
    VIRIN: 250116-D-NR812-5290
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110771308
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the 428th Field Artillery Brigade, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Training and Doctrine Command
    Be All You Can Be
    428th Field Artillery Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download