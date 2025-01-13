Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Selective Retention Bonus List, Missile Defense Breakthrough, Air Force JROTC Scholarships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Selective Retention Bonus List was released in an effort to retain highly skilled enlisted personnel, a recent missile intercept experiment in Guam, and JROTC cadets receive scholarships to a private pilot training program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949694
    VIRIN: 250116-F-VQ832-3737
    Filename: DOD_110771276
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Selective Retention Bonus List, Missile Defense Breakthrough, Air Force JROTC Scholarships, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download