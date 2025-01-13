In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Selective Retention Bonus List was released in an effort to retain highly skilled enlisted personnel, a recent missile intercept experiment in Guam, and JROTC cadets receive scholarships to a private pilot training program.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 10:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949694
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-VQ832-3737
|Filename:
|DOD_110771276
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Around the Air Force: Selective Retention Bonus List, Missile Defense Breakthrough, Air Force JROTC Scholarships, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.