SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Selective Retention Bonus List, Missile Defense Breakthrough, Air Force JROTC Scholarships

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Selective Retention Bonus
List was released in an effort to retain highly skilled enlisted personnel, a recent missile intercept experiment in Guam, and JROTC cadets receive scholarships to a private pilot training program.
|01.16.2025
|01.16.2025 10:04
|Video Productions
|949693
|250116-F-VQ832-1569
|DOD_110771274
|00:02:10
|US
|0
|0
