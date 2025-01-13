Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center for Wildfire Survivors

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    FEMA established a Disaster Recover Center (DRC) at UCLA Research Park. Survivors can apply for assistance from FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration. A number of local, state and nonprofit organizations are also onsite and available to survivors.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 09:14
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

