FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center for Wildfire Survivors

FEMA established a Disaster Recover Center (DRC) at UCLA Research Park. Survivors can apply for assistance from FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration. A number of local, state and nonprofit organizations are also onsite and available to survivors.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949684
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-AB413-7904
|Filename:
|DOD_110771199
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
