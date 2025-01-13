No base-wide emails? No problem!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Keesler Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Wing discuss where to find the new Keesler Bulletin on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 6, 2024. The Keesler Bulletin was implemented to streamline the flow of information on base, and allows users to post unit updates, official or community events, and volunteer opportunities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)