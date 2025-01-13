Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, set up 120mm mortar systems, the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount, and the Anduril Ghost X and Performance Drone Works C100D systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan 15. 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Runtime: 00;01;05;42

    (00;06) Soldiers conduct training exercise on the 120mm mortar system
    (00;12 ) Soldiers work on setup for Anduril Ghost X
    (00;15) The Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount is prepared
    (00;20) Soldiers monitor the STEED
    (00;25) The STEED is prepared for the combine resolve display
    (00;29) Soldiers prepare to start repeated training on the 120mm mortar system
    (00;34) Soldier goes over the control system for the Anduril Ghost X
    (00;40) Soldier works on Ghost drone in preparation of its launch
    (00;45) Soldiers work on screens while having STEED on display
    (00;50) The display is presented to Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff
    (00;55) Anduril Ghost X descends back to ground

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949677
    VIRIN: 250115-A-PP133-7909
    Filename: DOD_110771137
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

