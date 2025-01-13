10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, set up 120mm mortar systems, the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount, and the Anduril Ghost X and Performance Drone Works C100D systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan 15. 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)



Runtime: 00;01;05;42



(00;06) Soldiers conduct training exercise on the 120mm mortar system

(00;12 ) Soldiers work on setup for Anduril Ghost X

(00;15) The Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount is prepared

(00;20) Soldiers monitor the STEED

(00;25) The STEED is prepared for the combine resolve display

(00;29) Soldiers prepare to start repeated training on the 120mm mortar system

(00;34) Soldier goes over the control system for the Anduril Ghost X

(00;40) Soldier works on Ghost drone in preparation of its launch

(00;45) Soldiers work on screens while having STEED on display

(00;50) The display is presented to Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff

(00;55) Anduril Ghost X descends back to ground