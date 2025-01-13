10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, set up 120mm mortar systems, the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount, and the Anduril Ghost X and Performance Drone Works C100D systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan 15. 2025. Combined Resolve is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
(00;06) Soldiers conduct training exercise on the 120mm mortar system
(00;12 ) Soldiers work on setup for Anduril Ghost X
(00;15) The Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount is prepared
(00;20) Soldiers monitor the STEED
(00;25) The STEED is prepared for the combine resolve display
(00;29) Soldiers prepare to start repeated training on the 120mm mortar system
(00;34) Soldier goes over the control system for the Anduril Ghost X
(00;40) Soldier works on Ghost drone in preparation of its launch
(00;45) Soldiers work on screens while having STEED on display
(00;50) The display is presented to Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff
(00;55) Anduril Ghost X descends back to ground
