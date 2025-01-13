Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare and launch the Anduril Ghost X and Performance Drone Works C100D systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Approximately 4,000 military personnel from the U.S. and 15 European countries are participating in Combined Resolve 25-1. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Runtime: 00;01;09;03

    (00;06) Anduril Ghost X drone setup
    (00;17) Anduril Ghost X drone is prepared before launch
    (00;24) Soldiers inspect Anduril Ghost X Drone
    (00; 31) Ghost drone is prepared prior to launch
    (00;39) Soldiers tweak and monitor Ghost drone
    (00;45) Soldiers finalize the setup of Ghost drone
    (00;52) Anduril Ghost X is launched into the air

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949676
    VIRIN: 250115-A-PP133-7909
    Filename: DOD_110771136
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

