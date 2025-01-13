U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare and launch the Anduril Ghost X and Performance Drone Works C100D systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Approximately 4,000 military personnel from the U.S. and 15 European countries are participating in Combined Resolve 25-1. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
Runtime: 00;01;09;03
(00;06) Anduril Ghost X drone setup
(00;17) Anduril Ghost X drone is prepared before launch
(00;24) Soldiers inspect Anduril Ghost X Drone
(00; 31) Ghost drone is prepared prior to launch
(00;39) Soldiers tweak and monitor Ghost drone
(00;45) Soldiers finalize the setup of Ghost drone
(00;52) Anduril Ghost X is launched into the air
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949676
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-PP133-7909
|Filename:
|DOD_110771136
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
