10th Mountain Division employs new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare and launch the Anduril Ghost X and Performance Drone Works C100D systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. Approximately 4,000 military personnel from the U.S. and 15 European countries are participating in Combined Resolve 25-1. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)



(00;06) Anduril Ghost X drone setup

(00;17) Anduril Ghost X drone is prepared before launch

(00;24) Soldiers inspect Anduril Ghost X Drone

(00; 31) Ghost drone is prepared prior to launch

(00;39) Soldiers tweak and monitor Ghost drone

(00;45) Soldiers finalize the setup of Ghost drone

(00;52) Anduril Ghost X is launched into the air