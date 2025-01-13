Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen Joseph Ryan visits 10th Mountain Division Soldiers for demonstrations during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFEL, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.16.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff of operations, plans, and training for the U.S. Army, visits Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division participating in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on Jan. 15, 2024. During his visit, Ryan received briefings from the Soldiers about the skills and knowledge they acquired through the Combined Resolve exercise, particularly regarding the new equipment they have been trained to use. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Shot List:
    00:00:04:01 - 00:00:17:12 A Soldier explains how the new unmanned Aerial system operates to Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan.
    00:00:16:13 - 00:00:22:00 Soldiers demonstrate how to adjust the 120mm mortar.
    00:00:22:01 - 00:00:24:28 A Soldier sets the 120mm mortar target position.
    00:00:24:29 - 00:00:30:07 Soldiers load rounds into the mortar tube.
    00:00:30:08 - 00:00:33:09 Soldiers demonstrate loading the last round into the tube.
    00:00:33:10 - 00:00:37:14 Soldiers align the 120mm mortar target position.
    00:00:37:15 - 00:00:48:26 A Soldier explains how the Ghost X drone works to Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan.
    00:00:48:27- 00:00:54:12 A shot of the Ghost X drone flying.
    00:00:55:13 - 00:00:58:07 A shot of the Ghost X drone descending to the ground.
    00:00:58:08 - 00:01:04:03 A shot of a Soldier putting the Ghost-X drone wing into the box.
    00:01:04:04 - 00:01:11:29 A shot of Soldiers disassembling the Ghost-X drone.

    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949673
    VIRIN: 250116-A-Gv482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110771095
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: HOHENFEL, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen Joseph Ryan visits 10th Mountain Division Soldiers for demonstrations during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download