Lt. Gen Joseph Ryan visits 10th Mountain Division Soldiers for demonstrations during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, deputy chief of staff of operations, plans, and training for the U.S. Army, visits Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division participating in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on Jan. 15, 2024. During his visit, Ryan received briefings from the Soldiers about the skills and knowledge they acquired through the Combined Resolve exercise, particularly regarding the new equipment they have been trained to use. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)



Shot List:

00:00:04:01 - 00:00:17:12 A Soldier explains how the new unmanned Aerial system operates to Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan.

00:00:16:13 - 00:00:22:00 Soldiers demonstrate how to adjust the 120mm mortar.

00:00:22:01 - 00:00:24:28 A Soldier sets the 120mm mortar target position.

00:00:24:29 - 00:00:30:07 Soldiers load rounds into the mortar tube.

00:00:30:08 - 00:00:33:09 Soldiers demonstrate loading the last round into the tube.

00:00:33:10 - 00:00:37:14 Soldiers align the 120mm mortar target position.

00:00:37:15 - 00:00:48:26 A Soldier explains how the Ghost X drone works to Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan.

00:00:48:27- 00:00:54:12 A shot of the Ghost X drone flying.

00:00:55:13 - 00:00:58:07 A shot of the Ghost X drone descending to the ground.

00:00:58:08 - 00:01:04:03 A shot of a Soldier putting the Ghost-X drone wing into the box.

00:01:04:04 - 00:01:11:29 A shot of Soldiers disassembling the Ghost-X drone.



END