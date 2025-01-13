Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division operates the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The SMET is an eight-wheeled robotic transport designed to lighten a Soldier's loads. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949670
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-NR898-7240
|Filename:
|DOD_110771064
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 10th Mountain Division trains on the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport during Combined Resolve, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
