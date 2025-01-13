Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division trains on the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport during Combined Resolve

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division operates the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) during Combined Resolve 25-01 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. The SMET is an eight-wheeled robotic transport designed to lighten a Soldier's loads. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.
    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 07:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:24
    This work, 10th Mountain Division trains on the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport during Combined Resolve, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    SMET
    VictoryCorps

