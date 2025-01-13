Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Soldiers operate SMET during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division operate a cargo-loaded Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan 15. 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)


    Runtime: (00:58)

    TIMESTAMPS:

    (00:00) - Title Card
    (00:06) - Wide shot of cargo-loaded Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport
    (00:12) - Close-up of SMET making minor movements
    (00:18) - (50% Speed) Longshot of SMET crawling forward
    (00:25) - (50% Speed) SMET crawls forward
    (00:30) - SMET makes a left turn
    (00:37) - SMET rotates
    (00:45) - SMET accelerates, then slows to make a right turn

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 05:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949665
    VIRIN: 250115-A-VC863-6895
    Filename: DOD_110771051
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers operate SMET during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download