U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division operate a cargo-loaded Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan 15. 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
Runtime: (00:58)
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) - Title Card
(00:06) - Wide shot of cargo-loaded Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport
(00:12) - Close-up of SMET making minor movements
(00:18) - (50% Speed) Longshot of SMET crawling forward
(00:25) - (50% Speed) SMET crawls forward
(00:30) - SMET makes a left turn
(00:37) - SMET rotates
(00:45) - SMET accelerates, then slows to make a right turn
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 05:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949665
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-VC863-6895
|Filename:
|DOD_110771051
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers operate SMET during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
