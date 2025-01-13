10th Mountain Division Soldiers operate SMET during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division operate a cargo-loaded Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan 15. 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)





Runtime: (00:58)



TIMESTAMPS:



(00:00) - Title Card

(00:06) - Wide shot of cargo-loaded Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport

(00:12) - Close-up of SMET making minor movements

(00:18) - (50% Speed) Longshot of SMET crawling forward

(00:25) - (50% Speed) SMET crawls forward

(00:30) - SMET makes a left turn

(00:37) - SMET rotates

(00:45) - SMET accelerates, then slows to make a right turn