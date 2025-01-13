Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division tests new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.15.2025

    Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division test new unmanned aerial drone systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025.

    During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.

    Intended to be operated from the company echelon, the Ghost-X and PDW C100D MRR systems provide high quality day and night video, extend network communication, and support rapid sensor-to-shooter targeting with organic indirect fires and loitering munitions.

    The Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) system is an eight-wheeled robotic payload carrier operated by a single-hand remote control designed to lighten Soldiers’ loads. Though intended as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule,” it has built-in flexibility for a wide range of combat functions.

    (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

    SHOT LIST

    00:06:00 - 00:10:16 C100D drone flying
    00:10:17 - 00:13:27 C100D drone flying
    00:13:28 - 00:16:12 Ghost-X drone flying
    00:16:13 - 00:20:27 Ghost-X drone flying
    00:20:28 - 00:23:18 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving
    00:23:19 - 00:27:17 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving
    00:27:18 - 00:34:01 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving
    00:34:02 - 00:35:26 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving
    00:35:27 - 00:38:15 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving
    00:38:16 - 00:43:26 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving
    00:43:27 - 00:57:09 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving
    00:57:10 - 01:00:29 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 04:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949660
    VIRIN: 250115-A-BK800-2384
    Filename: DOD_110771040
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact
    3BCT-10MT

