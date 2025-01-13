10th Mountain Division tests new technology during Combined Resolve 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division test new unmanned aerial drone systems during exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 15, 2025.



During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict.



Intended to be operated from the company echelon, the Ghost-X and PDW C100D MRR systems provide high quality day and night video, extend network communication, and support rapid sensor-to-shooter targeting with organic indirect fires and loitering munitions.



The Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) system is an eight-wheeled robotic payload carrier operated by a single-hand remote control designed to lighten Soldiers’ loads. Though intended as an equipment-carrying “robotic mule,” it has built-in flexibility for a wide range of combat functions.



(U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)



SHOT LIST



00:06:00 - 00:10:16 C100D drone flying

00:10:17 - 00:13:27 C100D drone flying

00:13:28 - 00:16:12 Ghost-X drone flying

00:16:13 - 00:20:27 Ghost-X drone flying

00:20:28 - 00:23:18 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

00:23:19 - 00:27:17 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

00:27:18 - 00:34:01 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

00:34:02 - 00:35:26 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

00:35:27 - 00:38:15 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

00:38:16 - 00:43:26 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

00:43:27 - 00:57:09 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving

00:57:10 - 01:00:29 Small Squad Multi-Purpose Equipment Transport moving



END