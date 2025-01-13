Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Army National Guard members view wildfire devastation`

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    A California Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew performs aerial reconnaissance of areas affected by wildfires in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 15, 2025. More than 2,500 National Guard members on duty as part of wildfire response efforts manning traffic control points, providing security, and serving in aerial and ground firefighting crews in support of state and local authorities.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 23:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949653
    VIRIN: 250115-A-WU705-8890
    Filename: DOD_110770811
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    national guard
    california army national guard
    LAwildfires25

