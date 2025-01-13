Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Army National Guard members view wildfire devastation`

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    A California Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew performs aerial reconnaissance of areas affected by wildfires in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 15, 2025. More than 2,500 National Guard members on duty as part of wildfire response efforts manning traffic control points, providing security, and serving in aerial and ground firefighting crews in support of state and local authorities. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 23:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949649
    VIRIN: 250115-A-TA175-7865
    Filename: DOD_110770784
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    This work, California Army National Guard members view wildfire devastation`, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    wildfires
    CalGuard
    #LAwildfires25

