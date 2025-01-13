California Army National Guard members view wildfire devastation`

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A California Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew performs aerial reconnaissance of areas affected by wildfires in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 15, 2025. More than 2,500 National Guard members on duty as part of wildfire response efforts manning traffic control points, providing security, and serving in aerial and ground firefighting crews in support of state and local authorities. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes)