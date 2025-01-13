Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Dongguksa Temple

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    The Dongguksa Temple in Gunsan City, Jeonbuk Province is the only remaining Japanese-style Buddhist temple in Republic of Korea, constructed during the Japanese colonial period in 1913. The temple was officially designated as a cultural asset in 2003. It is a branch temple of Seonunsa Temple in Gochang, the 24th district of the Korean Buddhist Jogye Order. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 22:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 949648
    VIRIN: 250114-F-DJ879-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770777
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Dongguksa Temple, by SSgt Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    AFN Kunsan
    Sights and Sound
    Dongguksa Temple

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download