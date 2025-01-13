AFN Kunsan Sights and Sounds - Dongguksa Temple

The Dongguksa Temple in Gunsan City, Jeonbuk Province is the only remaining Japanese-style Buddhist temple in Republic of Korea, constructed during the Japanese colonial period in 1913. The temple was officially designated as a cultural asset in 2003. It is a branch temple of Seonunsa Temple in Gochang, the 24th district of the Korean Buddhist Jogye Order. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Antwain Hanks)
