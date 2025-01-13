Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Anniversary, Martin Luther King, Jr. Selma to Montgomery Marches

    JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Sasebo Multicultural Committee worked with AFN Sasebo on Jan. 15, 2025, to discuss the history and significance of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 21:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949647
    VIRIN: 250116-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770758
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Anniversary, Martin Luther King, Jr. Selma to Montgomery Marches, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Civil Rights
    History

