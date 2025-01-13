The Sasebo Multicultural Committee worked with AFN Sasebo on Jan. 15, 2025, to discuss the history and significance of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 21:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949647
|VIRIN:
|250116-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110770758
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 60th Anniversary, Martin Luther King, Jr. Selma to Montgomery Marches, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
