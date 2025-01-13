Dive Candidate Screener 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Dive Candidates attend the yearly Dive Candidate Screener at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, September 10th, 2024. The candidates are carefully selected from applicants who are evaluated and assessed based on specific criteria and competencies. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Second Class Crystal Burgess)