Dive Candidate Screener 2024

U.S. Coast Guard Dive Candidates attend the yearly Dive Candidate Screener at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, September 10th, 2024. The candidates are carefully selected from applicants who are evaluated and assessed based on specific criteria and competencies. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Second Class Crystal Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 18:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949642
|VIRIN:
|250110-G-GY174-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110770585
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.