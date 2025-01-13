Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dive Candidate Screener 2024

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Crystal Burgess 

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center

    U.S. Coast Guard Dive Candidates attend the yearly Dive Candidate Screener at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, September 10th, 2024. The candidates are carefully selected from applicants who are evaluated and assessed based on specific criteria and competencies. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Second Class Crystal Burgess)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 18:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949642
    VIRIN: 250110-G-GY174-2001
    Filename: DOD_110770585
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Dive
    Cape May
    Screener
    SMTC

