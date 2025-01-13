JGSDF unit on Camp Zama ushers youngest members into adulthood with coming-of-age ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year on the second Monday in January, young Japanese people commemorate their transition into adulthood on what is known as Coming of Age Day.



The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Zama Chutonchi, a unit located on Camp Zama, recently held a ceremony to recognize five of its young members as they celebrated the milestone.