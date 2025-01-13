Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF unit on Camp Zama ushers youngest members into adulthood with coming-of-age ceremony

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Every year on the second Monday in January, young Japanese people commemorate their transition into adulthood on what is known as Coming of Age Day.

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Zama Chutonchi, a unit located on Camp Zama, recently held a ceremony to recognize five of its young members as they celebrated the milestone.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

