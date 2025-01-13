60th Presidential Inauguration Preparation

District of Columbia National Guard service members in-processed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Jan. 14, 2025, in preparation for the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949639
|VIRIN:
|250114-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110770491
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
