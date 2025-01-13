Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Gen Allvin Policy and Standards Update

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien and Tech. Sgt. Joel Pfiester

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Policy and standards update from Air Force Chief of Staff, General David W. Allvin

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949638
    VIRIN: 241220-F-GA295-2046
    Filename: DOD_110770489
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Air Force
    Gen David Allvin
    Policy and Standards

