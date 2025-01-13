Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air National Guard medics support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Iowa National Guard, mobilized to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, prepare to load onto a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, January 15, 2025 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories have united to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 17:52
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    Presidential Inauguration
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    132d Wing

