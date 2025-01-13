Iowa Air National Guard medics support 60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and Airmen of the Iowa National Guard, mobilized to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, prepare to load onto a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, January 15, 2025 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories have united to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)