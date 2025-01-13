Iowa Air National Guard medics support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers and Airmen of the Iowa National Guard, mobilized to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, prepare to load onto a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, January 15, 2025 at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories have united to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)
|01.15.2025
|01.15.2025 17:52
|B-Roll
|949636
|250115-Z-DP314-1001
|DOD_110770463
|00:03:35
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|0
|0
