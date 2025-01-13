173rd Airborne Brigade, SETAF-AF, and Ghanaian Armed Forces Collaborate on Medical Training

VICENZA, Italy — Medical professionals from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and Ghanaian Armed Forces recently completed a partnered medical training exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual learning, and strengthening ties between the United States and Ghana.
The initiative brought together a diverse team of medics and dental professionals from both nations. Representing the Ghanaian Armed Forces were Capt. Emmanuel Oti-Boateng, Warrant Officer Class II Augustine Akagri, and Warrant Officer Class II Emmanuel Adarkwa. U.S. participants included personnel from the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), SETAF-AF Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBn), and Dental Health Activity-Italy.
“This collaboration is an honor and a privilege,” Warrant Officer Class II Adarkwa said. “We’re learning skills here that we can share with our colleagues back home, further improving the capabilities of our medical teams.”
The training focused on hands-on collaboration, with participants working side by side to address medical scenarios and share best practices. Capt. Oti-Boateng emphasized Ghana’s readiness, stating, “When it comes to the medical aspect, we believe we are prepared.”
For the U.S. team, the experience provided valuable insights into the Ghanaian Armed Forces’ medical procedures. “It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with people from different backgrounds,” said Specialist Danielle Soberanis of SETAF-AF. “You always end up learning more when you work with others outside your comfort zone.”
Pfc. Joseph Thomas, from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, agreed. “I’m looking forward to working with the other battalions and our Ghanaian partners to improve my ability to work as a team,” he said.
The partnership extended beyond skill-building and fostering camaraderie. “We’re all out there together, making sure that we’re keeping an eye out for each other,” said Sgt. Trey Monticello of Dental Health Activity-Italy.
Warrant Officer Class II Akagri of the Ghanaian Armed Forces reflected on the broader implications of the program. “This is an opportunity to share our experiences with our U.S. counterparts and strengthen the bonds between our forces,” he said.
The training not only enhanced the operational capabilities of both nations but also laid the foundation for future collaborations. The training underscored the importance of international partnerships in building a stronger, more interconnected global military community.
Ghanaian Armed Forces:
Capt. Emmanuel Oti-Boateng
Warrant Officer Class II Augustine Akagri
Warrant Officer Class II Emmanuel Adarkwa
173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne):
Sgt. Nathan Nance
Sgt. Heith Walston
Sgt. Brayden Chapman
SETAF-AF:
Spc. Ian Bishop
Spc. Danielle Soberanis
Dental Health Activity-Italy:
Lt. Col. Ronald Miguel
Sgt. Trey Monticello
The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez)
