FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in Pasadena for Wildfire Survivors

FEMA established a Disaster Recover Center (DRC) at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center. Survivors can apply for assistance from FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration. A number of local, state and nonprofit organizations are also onsite and available to survivors.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 16:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949629
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-AB413-6243
|Filename:
|DOD_110770405
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
