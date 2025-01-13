MacDill marine patrol: ensuring coastal security

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit, conduct a routine patrol near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024. The Marine Patrol unit ensures the safety of the 7.2 mile coastline along MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949628
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110770391
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
