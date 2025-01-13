Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill marine patrol: ensuring coastal security

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrol unit, conduct a routine patrol near MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 19, 2024. The Marine Patrol unit ensures the safety of the 7.2 mile coastline along MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949628
    VIRIN: 241219-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770391
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill marine patrol: ensuring coastal security, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    routine Patrol
    Marine Patrol
    6th Security Force Squadron
    6th ARW
    Ensuring coastal safety

