    FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center at UCLA Reseach Park

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio  

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    FEMA opened a Disaster Recover Center (DRC) at UCLA Research Park. Survivors can apply for assistance from FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration. Other local, state and nonprofit services are also available to survivors.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 14:42
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    LAWildfires25

