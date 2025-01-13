U.S. Marines conduct squad urban fundamentals course during an adversary force exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 5, 2024. The AFX is the primary readiness-building event prior to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment’s upcoming deployment to Okinawa, Japan, in support of the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program. The exercise serves as an opportunity to receive training across all warfighting functions in a realistic and fully resourced environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949616
|VIRIN:
|241205-M-QJ964-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110770186
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, conduct squad urban fundamentals course in preparation for upcoming deployment, by LCpl Madisyn Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
