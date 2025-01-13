U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, conduct squad urban fundamentals course in preparation for upcoming deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines conduct squad urban fundamentals course during an adversary force exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 5, 2024. The AFX is the primary readiness-building event prior to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment’s upcoming deployment to Okinawa, Japan, in support of the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program. The exercise serves as an opportunity to receive training across all warfighting functions in a realistic and fully resourced environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)