60th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal day

U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region conduct the rehearsal of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inauguration period. (DoD video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949614
|VIRIN:
|250114-D-HK323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110770174
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
