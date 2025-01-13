60th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region conduct the rehearsal of the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2025. More than 5,000 military members across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components, will provide ceremonial support and defense support of civil authorities during the inauguration period. (DoD video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)