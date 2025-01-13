Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, conduct sniper range in preparation for upcoming deployment

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madisyn Paschal 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines shoot M40 sniper rifles during an adversary force exercise at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted this range to increase skill precision, readiness, accuracy and team coordination in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Okinawa, Japan, in support of the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program. The exercise serves as an opportunity to receive training across all warfighting functions in a realistic and fully resourced environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949613
    VIRIN: 241204-M-QJ964-4001
    Filename: DOD_110770163
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    snipers
    MARFORRES
    2/23
    Marines
    4thMARDIV
    MFRUDP25

