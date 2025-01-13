U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment conduct motorized operations on Noble’s Pass for upcoming deployment

U.S. Marines execute motorized fire and movement training during an adversarial force exercise on Noble’s Pass at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Marines with Weapons Company and Motor Transport Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted this range to increase accuracy and efficiency in motorized fire in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Okinawa, Japan, in support of the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program. The exercise serves as an opportunity to receive training across all warfighting functions in a realistic and fully resourced environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|12.04.2024
|01.15.2025 17:21
|B-Roll
|949612
|241204-M-QJ964-3001
|DOD_110770133
|00:04:16
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
