U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment conduct motorized operations on Noble’s Pass for upcoming deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949612" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines execute motorized fire and movement training during an adversarial force exercise on Noble’s Pass at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 4, 2024. Marines with Weapons Company and Motor Transport Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conducted this range to increase accuracy and efficiency in motorized fire in preparation for their upcoming deployment to Okinawa, Japan, in support of the Marine Corps’ Unit Deployment Program. The exercise serves as an opportunity to receive training across all warfighting functions in a realistic and fully resourced environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)