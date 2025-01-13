Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Take a ride with Capt. Wagoner on an Infantry Squad Vehicle during Combined Resolve 25-1

    HOHENFEL, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.14.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Cpt. Derrick Wagoner, commander of Hound Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, explains the newest mobility capabilities of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) during joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 14:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949608
    VIRIN: 250114-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770062
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HOHENFEL, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: LEESVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, Take a ride with Capt. Wagoner on an Infantry Squad Vehicle during Combined Resolve 25-1, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    10th Mountain (Light Infantry) Division
    Combined Resolve
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    TransformationInContact

