Take a ride with Capt. Wagoner on an Infantry Squad Vehicle during Combined Resolve 25-1

U.S. Army Cpt. Derrick Wagoner, commander of Hound Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, explains the newest mobility capabilities of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) during joint exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Jan. 14, 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)