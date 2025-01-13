Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140 Illinois National Guard members activated for presidential inauguration security

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll package of approximately 140 Illinois National Guard members deploying via a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15, 2025, to support the Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 110 Soldiers and 30 Airmen from the Illinois National Guard deployed on federal orders to support security operations for the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine M. Jacobus)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949607
    VIRIN: 250115-Z-WA953-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770038
    Length: 00:13:24
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US

    Guardsmen
    Presidential Inauguration
    Peoria
    mobilization
    Illinois National Guard
    Domestic Operations

