140 Illinois National Guard members activated for presidential inauguration security

B-roll package of approximately 140 Illinois National Guard members deploying via a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 15, 2025, to support the Presidential Inauguration. Approximately 110 Soldiers and 30 Airmen from the Illinois National Guard deployed on federal orders to support security operations for the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine M. Jacobus)