Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Air National Guard members support 60th Presidential inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Video by Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    b-roll video shows Iowa’s 185th Medical Group departing for Washington D.C. to support the Presidential Inauguration January 15, 2025.

    Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing joined thousands of National Guard members from around the United States in the nation’s capital this week where they will provide support for the presidential inauguration.

    A group eight clinicians from the 185th Air Refueling Wing departed the Sioux City airport on Wednesday in route to the nation’s capital.

    Iowa guard members are joining National Guard volunteers from 39 other states and territories for about a week, where they are set to help during the event.

    The Iowa National Guard asked 60 of its members to be a part a group of nearly 8,000 Soldiers and Airmen who are helping with crowd management, transportation and medical support during the inauguration.

    The Iowa Air National Guard members departed onboard two U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft from Sioux City, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, delivering Soldiers and Airmen from the Hawkeye state to Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C.

    According to the National Guard Bureau, the National Guard has supported presidential inaugurations since 1789 when Gen. George Washington was escorted to his inauguration ceremony in New York City.

    In more recent history, Iowa National Guard members have participated in the past 4 inaugurations, providing similar security and medical support functions at each event.

    Lower thirds:
    Technical Sgt. Dylan Hinds 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group

    Note: Hinds is a traditional guard member, 4N071 Aerospace Medical Technician, who works full time as a critical care paramedic for Woodbury County in Western Iowa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949606
    VIRIN: 250115-Z-KZ880-1001
    Filename: DOD_110770032
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Air National Guard members support 60th Presidential inauguration, by Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa&rsquo;s 185th Medical Group supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    presidential inauguration
    Medical Group
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Med Tech
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Washington D.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download