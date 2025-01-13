Iowa Air National Guard members support 60th Presidential inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



b-roll video shows Iowa’s 185th Medical Group departing for Washington D.C. to support the Presidential Inauguration January 15, 2025.



Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing joined thousands of National Guard members from around the United States in the nation’s capital this week where they will provide support for the presidential inauguration.



A group eight clinicians from the 185th Air Refueling Wing departed the Sioux City airport on Wednesday in route to the nation’s capital.



Iowa guard members are joining National Guard volunteers from 39 other states and territories for about a week, where they are set to help during the event.



The Iowa National Guard asked 60 of its members to be a part a group of nearly 8,000 Soldiers and Airmen who are helping with crowd management, transportation and medical support during the inauguration.



The Iowa Air National Guard members departed onboard two U.S. Air Force KC-135 aircraft from Sioux City, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, delivering Soldiers and Airmen from the Hawkeye state to Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C.



According to the National Guard Bureau, the National Guard has supported presidential inaugurations since 1789 when Gen. George Washington was escorted to his inauguration ceremony in New York City.



In more recent history, Iowa National Guard members have participated in the past 4 inaugurations, providing similar security and medical support functions at each event.



Technical Sgt. Dylan Hinds 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group



Note: Hinds is a traditional guard member, 4N071 Aerospace Medical Technician, who works full time as a critical care paramedic for Woodbury County in Western Iowa.