    163d Attack Wing: A Year of Service and Excellence in 2024

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    163d Attack Wing   

    The 163d Attack Wing, headquartered at March Air Reserve Base, California, looks back on an exceptional year of service, innovation, and excellence. From groundbreaking missions that advanced the wing's operational capabilities to rigorous training that sharpened readiness, the Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing have showcased their dedication to the mission and the nation. This video encapsulates the highlights of 2024, celebrating the hard work and achievements of the wing. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette, Dec. 2024)

    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

