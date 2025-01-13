163d Attack Wing: A Year of Service and Excellence in 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949604" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 163d Attack Wing, headquartered at March Air Reserve Base, California, looks back on an exceptional year of service, innovation, and excellence. From groundbreaking missions that advanced the wing's operational capabilities to rigorous training that sharpened readiness, the Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing have showcased their dedication to the mission and the nation. This video encapsulates the highlights of 2024, celebrating the hard work and achievements of the wing. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette, Dec. 2024)