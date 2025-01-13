Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-7 CAV conduct Daily Routine of Motor Pool Operations

    CAMP REEDOO, ESTONIA

    12.15.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5-7 CAV, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct daily routine of motor pool operations at Camp Reedoo, Estonia, January 15, 2025. The arrival of the unit on January 7th marked the first U.S. Army Armored Brigade have operated on the Estonian Base. NATO’s military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance is a key part of its strengthened deterrence and defense posture, which has been enhanced in recent years to reflect the new security reality in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    -SHOTLIST-

    00:04:29 - 00:20:14 - U.S. SOLDIERS AT THE CAMP REEDOO DINING FACILITY

    00:20:14 - 02:17:19 - U.S. SOLDIERS CONDUCT DAILY MOTOR POOL OPERATIONS

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 14:04
    Location: CAMP REEDOO, EE

    TAGS

    Estonia
    5-7 CAV
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    Camp Reedoo

