5-7 CAV conduct Daily Routine of Motor Pool Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5-7 CAV, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct daily routine of motor pool operations at Camp Reedoo, Estonia, January 15, 2025. The arrival of the unit on January 7th marked the first U.S. Army Armored Brigade have operated on the Estonian Base. NATO’s military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance is a key part of its strengthened deterrence and defense posture, which has been enhanced in recent years to reflect the new security reality in the Euro-Atlantic area. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
-SHOTLIST-
00:04:29 - 00:20:14 - U.S. SOLDIERS AT THE CAMP REEDOO DINING FACILITY
00:20:14 - 02:17:19 - U.S. SOLDIERS CONDUCT DAILY MOTOR POOL OPERATIONS
|12.15.2024
|01.15.2025 14:04
|B-Roll
|949600
|241215-A-AQ215-1132
|DOD_110769921
|00:02:17
|CAMP REEDOO, EE
|2
|2
